Dancing with Savannah Stars event to raise money for Savannah-Chatham CASA

Dancing with Savannah Stars event to raise money for Savannah-Chatham CASA
A picture of last year's Dancing with Savannah Stars event. (Source: WTOC)
September 25, 2019 at 3:38 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 3:38 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Stars are taking to the stage Thursday night in Savannah.

The annual Dancing with Savannah Stars event is at 7 p.m. at the Lucas Theatre. Tickets are still available online and you can also purchase them in-person.

The event raises money for Savannah-Chatham CASA. CASA is short for court-appointed special advocates.

CASA recruits and trains volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children in the foster care system who have experienced abuse and neglect.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.