Dancing with Savannah Stars event to raise money for Savannah-Chatham CASA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Stars are taking to the stage Thursday night in Savannah.
The annual Dancing with Savannah Stars event is at 7 p.m. at the Lucas Theatre. Tickets are still available online and you can also purchase them in-person.
The event raises money for Savannah-Chatham CASA. CASA is short for court-appointed special advocates.
CASA recruits and trains volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children in the foster care system who have experienced abuse and neglect.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.