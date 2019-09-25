Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-25-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area through Thursday. This will try to bring a few clouds to the area but rain chances remain very low. High pressure builds in through the weekend keeping temps warm and rain chances low.
Today will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers, highs 87-97.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 68-73.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 86-98.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs near 90.
Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 80s.
The tropics continue to be very active with 2 named storms, 2 former storm and one area to watch.
Tropical Storm Karen will continue to move to the north-northeast into the weekend. Steering currents will become weak and an upper level ridge will build to Karen's north. This will try to push Karen to the west-southwest. The confidence in the exact track remains very low.
Jerry is no longer a true tropical system and will continue to weakens as it moves into the central Atlantic.
Lorenzo is now a hurricane and is forecast to become a major hurricane in the eastern Atlantic. Lorenzo is no threat to land at this time. An area of showers and storms near the Yucatán is slowly moving west. There is a 10% chance of this becoming tropical as it heads towards Mexico.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.