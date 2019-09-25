Eagle baseball releases 2020 schedule

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern baseball fans have a lot to look forward to for the 2020 season.
Southern released the upcoming slate Tuesday afternoon. That schedule include midweek home and home contests with Georgia and Georgia Tech, as well as a neutral site game against the Dawgs in North Augusta, SC, and a weekend series at 2019 regional host East Carolina.
The Eagles will open the season at home, hosting Ball State for a three-game series beginning February 14. Sun Belt play begins March 13 against Troy in Statesboro.
For a look at the entire Eagle schedule, click here: https://gseagles.com/schedule.aspx?path=baseball
