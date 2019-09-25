Georgia Commission on Freight and Logistics meeting in Savannah this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Commission on Freight and Logistics is meeting in Savannah this week to study Georgia’s freight and logistics network.
Their goal is to find ways to move freight more efficiently throughout the state while spurring economic growth and job creation.
State and local leaders understand that in order for the record-setting growth at the ports to continue, certain things have to be in order, like the rail system. Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch highlighted some items from the recent State of the Port address, which included progress on the Mega Rail Project. That project is slated to be completed next spring.
“We have to make sure we have an infrastructure in place to accommodate the growth that this port has had in the last few years, and it looks like going to continue to have double-digit growth in the future, which is a great thing," said Sen. Brandon Beach, Chairman, Senate Transportation Committee. "This is an economic engine for our state, and people ask me all the time while I’m in Atlanta, why do I care so much about the port? It is a job creator throughout our state.”
The Georgia Ports director highlighted the fact that a much more aggressive recruiting effort needs to be pursued when it comes to finding the next generation of truck drivers.
