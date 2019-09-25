Hilton Head Island sees over 4% increase in visitor occupancy this tourism season

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s no secret that Hilton Head Island is a favorite vacation spot for many across the country, or that the island heavily relies on tourism to support its economy.
As the seasons change from summer to fall, the peak of tourism season on the island comes to an end - and it ends with good news to report.
The Bluffton Hilton Head Island Chamber of Commerce reports that year-to-date, their occupancy rate is up 4.4 percent through August. The occupancy rate is the amount of visitors staying in hotels or homes and villas, and that is how officials gauge the number of visitors to the island.
President and CEO of the Chamber, Bill Miles, says the tourism season all gets underway with the RBC Heritage, which reported an economic impact of over $100 million.
“The RBC Heritage is a fantastic event that will be held in its 52nd year next year, and it really is the kick-off to spring and spring travel, and one that gets the spring and summer season going," Miles said.
Miles says the number of visitors for the fall season are looking to be up as well.
