1 injured in overnight shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a shooting overnight in Savannah.
According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of W. 45th Street around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. They say a victim showed up as a passenger at the McDonald’s on Montgomery Street and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Police are investigating but there is no information on suspects or how the shooting happened at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Savannah Police Department tip line at (912) 525-3124.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.