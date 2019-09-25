Jasper County Sheriff’s Office teams up with PetSmart to bring Christmas toys to kids

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the PetSmart in Hardeeville are teaming up to make sure every child in Jasper County has a toy on Christmas morning.
The toy drive allows customers at PetSmart to buy a toy that will be donated to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office as they check out.
The drive is asking people to buy the toys rather than donate them because they want to make sure every child gets a toy of equal value, and that they are all brand new. This is the second year for the program, and the sheriff’s office is excited to make it a success once again.
Customers say they love the program, even this early in the year.
“If I come back in PetSmart, I will purchase something, even if they were collecting for dogs, it would be a good idea, too - but for children? Yes. We should all go into a Walmart or Target to buy a child a toy, because at Christmastime, every child should have a toy," one Lowcountry resident said.
The stuffed animals will be distributed to kids in need on the big day.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.