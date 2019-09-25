Man shown in verbal altercation at McDonald’s fired from Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The man shown in a viral video having a verbal altercation with a female at a Savannah McDonald’s has been fired from his job.
Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher confirmed to WTOC that the man shown was employed at the sheriff’s office and was fired on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Wilcher would not identify the man or his previous job title, only that his office would not tolerate the shown behavior.
The viral video shared on Twitter, now with over two million views, shows a verbal altercation between the man and a woman, allegedly over her using the Spanish language.
The man can be heard in the video telling her to “speak English." He also responds, “I know I am” when the woman claims he is racist.
