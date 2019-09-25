Near record temps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cold front will stall just to our north through Wednesday. This will bring a few clouds but no rain. Temps remain well above average and near record levels through Friday. High pressure builds in Saturday through Tuesday with mainly dry and warm conditions.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 68-74.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot, highs 87-97.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 90.
Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a showers, highs in the upper 80s.
The tropics are very active with 3 named systems.
Tropical Storm Karen will move over Puerto Rico today and continue to the north-northeast over the next few days. Steering currents will become very weak by the weekend and Karen may stall or move to the west to the south of Bermuda. The confidence in the exact track and strength is very low.
Tropical Storm Jerry will move just north of Bermuda Wednesday and then weaken as it turns east into the central Atlantic.
Tropical Storm Lorenzo is located in the far eastern Atlantic ocean. Lorenzo is forecast to become a major hurricane but is not a threat to any land at this time.
