Savannah PD seeks 2 suspects wanted for unrelated cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Savannah are looking for two subjects wanted for unrelated cases.
According to the Savannah Police Department, 24-year-old Rashanik Blake Munford is wanted for a DNA search warrant. They say she could possibly be in the Atlanta area.
Savannah Police are also looking for 28-year-old Tierre Lashe Griffin for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana warrants.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (912) 651-6728, the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.