Savannah Police using more doorbell surveillance footage to help solve crimes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you don’t have one a doorbell surveillance camera, you probably have a neighbor who does.
There are a handful of brands, like Ring and Nest, that make the devices that act as your own personal video security system. Police departments across the nation are taking notes and partnering with these crime fighters.
The Savannah Police Department wants to go even more digital. They’re partnering with Ring’s neighborhood app, which will let police request tips and videos of any crimes that may have been captured from nearby neighbors.
“Well, it’s becoming more and more common because if you look around the community, there are a lot of types of these devices,” said Savannah Police Chief, Roy Minter.
Homeowner Grant Roszkowiak says he hopped on board because the camera acts as a deterrent.
“I know that when people walk by my house and they see that there is a camera, they are probably not going to do anything compared to another house,” he said.
Night or day, the devices track motion, immediately recording for about a minute, and then send that video right the connected phone. The surveillance systems are changing the game for Savannah Police in terms of investigations and patrolling.
“You know, some of the times that these types of devices are very beneficial is helping us not only address issues going on in the community, but also helping us solve crimes,” Chief Minter said.
The Ring Neighbors app allows anyone with any brand doorbell camera, or no camera at all, to talk about neighborhood safety, like posting doorbell camera footage of someone stealing a package on your front steps. This partnership allows Savannah Police to see these concerns immediately.
“We’ve seen where communities are becoming stronger, and they are more connected, but they are also better connected to their law enforcement agencies, and it also gives us another avenue to members of our community,” Minter said.
“It makes me happy. It makes me encouraged that they are taking the next steps,” Roszkowiak said.
Savannah Police will never be able to directly access Neighbors users’ data or cameras. They would see the public feed just like anyone else, but user identities will be kept anonymous.
