Savannah Police working to identify man, woman accused of using cloned credit card

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are working to identify two suspects caught on surveillance footage using a cloned credit card.
Police say on Aug. 5, the suspects were seen on camera using the card on several occasions.
The adult male is described as having a full beard and wearing a backpack, blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, and multicolored board shorts. The female was described as wearing a black shirt, gray pants, and long tribal braids - some of which were blonde or yellow.
Anyone with information on the subjects should contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 912.651.6735, or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912.525.3124.
