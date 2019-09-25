Savannah wildlife refuge closing for repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Laurel Hill Wildlife Drive at Savannah National Wildlife Refuge will be closed starting on Thursday, Sept. 26.
The closure is to repair damages that occurred during Hurricane Irma, according to the Savannah Coastal Refuges Complex.
Several phases of repairs will require closures to certain parts of the refuge periodically for the next three years. The first phase will be to repair the Little Back River Structure, which has not allowed the complex to manage the water in the impoundments since the hurricane.
Other repairs will include raising dike elevations, replacing and repairing water control structures.
At this time, the closure period is uncertain for the wildlife drive for this first phase.
