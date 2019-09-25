Top Teacher: Errol Roach, Waldo Pafford Elementary School

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - After 32 years in education, there’s not much that can catch Hinesville music teacher Errol Roach off guard.
“I started playing the piano when I was about four-years-old,” Roach said. "I started taking piano lessons at nine, and started to develop a passion for music and teaching in about 10th grade at Jenkins High School in Savannah.
Roach teaches at Waldo Pafford Elementary School in Liberty County. He still lives in Savannah, but makes the drive to Hinesville every day to teach his passion - ever since a student he had 30 years ago contacted him about the job.
“When that child comes up to you 30 years later and says you have made a difference in their life, it means the world to you," Roach said.
Knowing it’s not all about music, it’s about teaching children structure while impacting them with positivity as the small voices come together.
“That just made my day! You know what is worthwhile? To be here for the students, and they want to see me, Mr. Roach, we’re coming to you today. That motivates me and makes the world of difference.”
