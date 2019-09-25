Tybee holding mayoral candidate forum

September 25, 2019 at 7:24 AM EDT - Updated September 25 at 7:24 AM

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is picking its next mayor this year.

The candidates will speak at a forum next week. Those who have qualified are councilwoman Wanda Doyle, businessman Mack Kitchens, and councilwoman Shirley Sessions.

The mayoral forum will be on Monday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend but they ask that you register online beforehand for a headcount. Plus, you can submit your own questions online for the candidates.

