Tybee holding mayoral candidate forum

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is picking its next mayor this year.
The candidates will speak at a forum next week. Those who have qualified are councilwoman Wanda Doyle, businessman Mack Kitchens, and councilwoman Shirley Sessions.
The mayoral forum will be on Monday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend but they ask that you register online beforehand for a headcount. Plus, you can submit your own questions online for the candidates.
To register for the forum, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.