Vidalia students get first-hand courtroom experience

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Students don’t often see the court system in action unless they get in trouble. More than a hundred saw a state court hearing cases Wednesday on their own campus.
The Georgia Court of Appeals met at Vidalia High School for one of its regular sessions.
The court normally convenes in Atlanta but traveled at the invitation of the local bar association and others.
Students watched attorneys present their arguments to the court on cases that had already been ruled on in Superior Court. Lawyers stated why the court should or should not overturn a previous decision.
“You can talk all day about the judicial system and the levels of the court. We had the chance today to see a court in session,” Vidalia High School Principal John Sharpe said.
The panel of judges heard an appeal over the disqualification of a potential juror among other cases.
Government students from nearby high schools also attended.
