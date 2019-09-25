Wednesday: Summer Sizzle Continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under just a few clouds, temperatures are much warmer this morning. Temps are in the mid to upper 70s in many spots; slightly cooler northwest. Patchy fog is possible, but it shouldn’t hinder anyone’s drive to work or school.
Temperatures warm to near 90° at noon and peak in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. Like yesterday, it’ll be hot and mostly dry through late afternoon, followed by a slightly cooler evening temperatures. A muggy, warm evening is in the forecast.
Hot temperatures are in the forecast Thursday and Friday afternoons; low to mid-90s are likely.
Heading into the weekend, slightly cooler temperatures and an isolated – primarily afternoon - chance of thundershowers enters the forecast.
Have a wonderful day,
Cutter
