Bulloch Co. recreation director fired after sexual harassment complaints

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A longtime director in Bulloch County government is fired after allegations of sexual harassment.
County leaders say they terminated the county's recreation department director. After two complains filed with police last week, Mike Rollins has been removed from his position.
County leaders say they were notified last week to two separate police reports of women claiming harassment by Rollins. One was reported from Mill Creek and the other later that day at a local gas station.
Police reports said Rollins was in his county vehicle when both were said to have happened.
County leaders say they suspended Rollins then and began investigating and fired him Wednesday.
“With the evidence we were able to see by the Statesboro Police Department, the conviction of the complainants that we interviewed, it corroborated everything that warranted the termination,” County Manager Tom Couch said.
Rollins has been the director of the city-county recreation department for decades.
No word on if or when an interim might be named or the search begin for a new director.
