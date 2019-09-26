Chatham Co. Police investigate armed robbery at Waffle House on President Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Wednesday night at the Waffle House on President Street.
According to the Chatham County Police Department, witnesses told detectives that a man stood in the doorway of the restaurant, brandished a gun, and demanded money from the register. The suspect also took a wallet from a customer.
Witnesses described the suspect as was wearing dark clothing with a mask or bandana covering his face.
The suspect fled on foot and remains at large.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department Tip Line at 912-650-6161 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.