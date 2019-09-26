Coastal Health District holding National Diabetes Prevention Program kickoff meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District says more than 79 million Americans have prediabetes and many don't even know it.
Even though prediabetes puts you at high risk, there are ways you can lower your chance of getting type 2 diabetes.
The Coastal Health District will host a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26 to discuss the National Diabetes Prevention Program. Those with CHD say they want to help people find ways to live a healthier life and lower their risk of getting the disease.
The National Diabetes Prevention Program is focused on helping prediabetics avoid type 2 diabetes by making modest lifestyle changes. The program is free and is designed so that participants receive support not only through a lifestyle coach, but also from each other by sharing ideas, celebrating successes, and working to overcome obstacles.
Participants at high risk for type 2 diabetes will learn how to take steps to make positive, sustainable lifestyle changes.
“The goals of the program are to lose 5 to 7-percent of their initial weight and increase their physical activity to 150 minutes a week. The studies are showing if you can do those two behaviors then you can lower your risk of diabetes significantly,” says Cristina Gibson, Coastal Health District Chronic Disease Prevention Director.
Thursday’s meeting will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Coastal Health District office, located at 400 Mall Boulevard, Suite G (second floor of the Progressive building).
Anyone seeking additional information about the Diabetes Prevention Program can contact Cristina Gibson at 912-644-5818 or email cristina.gibson@dph.ga.gov.
