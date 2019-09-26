Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-26-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will become stationary over the area into Friday. This will not bring any rain or impact our temps. High pressure dominates our weather through weekend and most of next week. Temps will cool a bit but remain above average with low rain chances.
Today will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 88-99. Today’s record high is 95.
Tonight will be clear, lows 70-75.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs 86-95.
Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with 10% chance for a shower, highs near 90.
Monday through Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a showers, highs in the upper 80s.
Tropics are still active with 2 tropical systems to watch.
Tropical storm Karen is having a tough time maintaining strength. Karen is forecast to become stationary in a few days and possible move back to the west. Environmental conditions will keep Karen a very weak system through Tuesday.
Hurricane Lorenzo is thriving in the eastern Atlantic Ocean as a category 4 storm. Lorenzo will remain a very strong storm but is no threat to any land at this time.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.