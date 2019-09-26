Determined Liberty Co. Animal Control employees rescue stubborn kitten stuck in storm drain

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The determination of two Liberty County Animal Control employees saved the life of a frightened little kitten that was stuck in a storm sewer for at least a day.
Animal Control employees tell Coastal News Service that on Tuesday around 4 p.m., the Liberty County 911 Center received a call from a woman who lived in the Grove Park Apartments on South Main Street wanting to report a kitten that was stuck in a storm sewer.
Within minutes, Hinesville Police Officer Jeffrey Jessen and Liberty County Animal Control Officer Deanne Valdes arrived and said they could hear the kitten crying loudly through an opening in the sewer.
Valdes says she removed the manhole cover and climbed in attempting to coax the scared cat out of the drainage pipe, but the cat scampered to the far end of the pipe way out of her reach.
Hearing the cat crying in another part of the drainage system, Jessen says he removed a different manhole cover and also went in to try and catch the kitten. However, the cat outsmarted Jessen and scampered back into the other direction out of both of their reach.
Valdes and Jessen got out of the manhole and decided to try and lure the little fellow out with some wet cat food, but the kitten disregarded the food and decided to plant himself in the middle of the pipe.
After playing back and forth with the kitten for nearly 30 minutes, Valdes decided to come back and try again Wednesday morning. She said she left the open can of cat food out for the kitten to eat.
Then on Wednesday, Valdes and fellow Animal Control Officer David Wesolek arrived at the apartments and attempted once again to capture the kitten. Within a few minutes of entering the manhole, Wesolek spotted the kitten who made a beeline back into another set of drainage pipes. He then crawled into the pipe about 30 feet when he said he came to a T-section of pipe and found the cat sitting there waiting to be rescued.
Officials say the kitten is an 8-month-old male and has been named D&D in honor of Deanne and David.
Valdes says the kitten was not injured and is doing great. She says he’s super friendly and is very loving.
Now, Valdes says she is trying to talk Animal Control’s director into letting them keep the kitten as an office cat or she might even adopt the kitten herself.
