Fundraiser event this Sunday for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of local business owners is hosting a family-friendly event called Hero Fest.
The event with kickoff the annual Light the Night fundraising campaign for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Red Gate Farms. It will last from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Military, police, fire, and EMS will be on site with their vehicles and K9's offering fun activities for kids and families. Additionally, local restaurants and food trucks will be on site serving up some of Savannah's finest tastings. For a full list of participating restaurants and agencies, visit https://tinyurl.com/HeroFestSAV.
Tickets for Hero Fest are available for purchase on Eventbrite or through the event’s Facebook page. All proceeds will directly benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Savannah Light the Night.
