GHSA investigating Savannah-Chatham school for possible athletics violation

“The District is aware of a GHSA investigation regarding possible school violations of certain GHSA By-Laws at one of our high schools. The district will respond accordingly to include a complete review of the circumstances surrounding the complaint and the appropriate appeal to any or all findings. Our work to follow the established rules and regulations throughout all of our high schools is a matter of priority as we seek to ensure that every student is afforded a fair, safe, and competitive athletic experience. As the matter has not been rendered final, there are no further details at this time.”