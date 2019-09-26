GHSA investigating Savannah-Chatham school for possible athletics violation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia High School Association is investigating a Savannah-Chatham County school for possible athletic violations.
While the exact school has not been confirmed, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System released the following statement:
“The District is aware of a GHSA investigation regarding possible school violations of certain GHSA By-Laws at one of our high schools. The district will respond accordingly to include a complete review of the circumstances surrounding the complaint and the appropriate appeal to any or all findings. Our work to follow the established rules and regulations throughout all of our high schools is a matter of priority as we seek to ensure that every student is afforded a fair, safe, and competitive athletic experience. As the matter has not been rendered final, there are no further details at this time.”
GHSA says the organization will not comment on an investigation.
