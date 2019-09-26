Good News: Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace up for national grant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Exactly how to renovate the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace is still being discussed. Why renovate has long been decided.
"It's really trying to make sure that the house is accessible and usable for the girls of the future,” Patti Lyons, who is on the Birthplace Advisory Committee, said.
"Girl Scouts is for every girl. That's a longtime commitment of our organization and the birthplace is considered to be the front door of the girl scout movement. So, it's really important that we are embodying the values of our organization,” Low Birthplace Executive Director Lisa Junkin Lopez said.
Savannah’s home of the Girl Scouts of America will undergo far more than beautification. Members of the Birthplace Advisory Committee - which includes a direct descendent of Juliet Gordon Low - have traveled from across Savannah and across the country with ideas to make the historic home more modern and more functional.
"We’re really focused on making sure our visitor services meet 21st-century expectations. It’s our honor and our pleasure to be able to meet those needs and some of that has been thinking about issues like visitor flow and how do we help them move through the site and have the most compelling experience that they can
The Low Birthplace is a finalist for a Partners in Preservation grant. $2 million that will be awarded for work on a historical and cultural place through an online contest that runs until Oct 29.
"It is important that everyone get online every single day. You get five votes, of course, we’re hoping that you’re going to put it on the Savannah site which is the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace.”
