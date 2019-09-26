Hampton Co. farmers hoping for a little rain

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Many in our area have been praying for a little rain lately. And in farming areas like Hampton County, S.C., no rain is directly impacting crop yields.
In Hampton County, cotton is one of their largest crop exports. They already had to plant it late this year. Now they're worried that with the lack of rain it won't mature on time either.
The cash crop is the largest crop export in the county, according to the USDA. But the weather in Hampton County has not been favorable to farmers.
The county experienced extreme conditions, such as dry weather, during planting season, causing cotton seeds to be planted late. That means that a lot of the county's cotton is maturing now, later than it normally would.
To finish that process, the crop needs lots of rain. Which the county is not getting.
Farmers with irrigation systems are still able to produce full yields. But most of the county's farmers do not have those systems.
Farm Bureau Insurance manager and farmer Mark Wooten says all they can do is pray. He says failed cotton crops will impact the entire community.
"Less income for our farmers. Less money for them to spend with the local businesses. This is not good for the county because the majority of Hampton County is agriculture,” Wooten said.
Most of the farmers and Wooten aren’t too worried yet. They say they still have enough time for a good rain to come through that will help bring their cotton to where it needs to be for harvesting.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.