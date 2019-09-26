Hampton Co. superintendents working toward goal of one consolidated district

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The two Hampton County school districts have decided to consolidate. Since that decision was made, the community has started asking questions about jobs, taxes, and state funding.
Hampton County has two school districts. That means two superintendents, two school boards, and two sets of schools. Now that they are collaborating, they have decided to act as one, even using the funds the state has given to District 2 for deciding to consolidate.
"We want to continue to work collaboratively and all the monies received will go to the benefit of Hampton County School District,” District 2 Superintendent Martin Wright said.
Another question in the community is part of the application to the state suggested building a new, central high school for the districts. The superintendents say, as of right now, that was just a suggestion and is not a plan.
"We are currently looking at using schools we already have right now.”
Part of that fear, according to District 1 Superintendent Ronald Wilcox, was that district consolidation and building a new high school would cause taxes to go up. But he believes that's not the case.
"We have not done a study on the tax situation yet. I think they will pretty much be the same,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox also believes no one will lose their job due to the merger.
"We think that everybody we have currently employed in both districts will have a job. It might not be the same job, but they will have a job.”
A month after deciding to consolidate, the two school districts have started having monthly joint meetings and encourage residents of each district to come to the separate meetings to voice any comments they may have.
The two school districts have given themselves until 2021 to figure out all the details of the consolidation, and by then we can expect one superintendent and one school board.
