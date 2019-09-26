Savannah City Council approves funds for new fire station in the Highlands

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council approved $3 million to build a brick and mortar fire station in the Savannah Highlands area.
The city of Savannah says this is the fastest-growing spot in the city.
The area does already have a fire station, but it's essentially a trailer. According to the assistant chief, that module has run its course. It's been out there since 2008.
Savannah Fire Rescue and city council agreed it's time for a real building to back up the department’s presence in the Highlands.
It'll cost the city $3 million to build and it'll look identical to Sweet Water Station 15, which was completed last year.
Savannah Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Curtis Wallace says this new facility will up their operations.
"If they have an issue where they need to reserve or back up equipment, we have to ship that out to them. Having a facility that allows them to manage a full complement of equipment, machines, and apparatuses, will slow them to more readily transition for that 24-hour response,” Wallace said.
Savannah Fire thinks they’ll break ground in the same spot they are in now and it could be finished late next year.
