Savannah City Council gives final approval on new arena exterior design

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council has approved the outside look of the new arena.
The clock was really ticking to do so because they just broke ground two weekends ago.
Council raised concerns over the last year during meetings and workshops that they didn’t like the look and design of the new Savannah arena. From the get-go, Savannah says they wanted something completely opposite of the current Civic Center.
Officials got up in council showing the final agreed on outside exterior renderings.
“It will be the biggest single expenditure that city council will ever approve they deserve to have input on this facility and the public really deserves to have strong opinions about it. It shouldn’t be unanimous. Everyone should come with their own input, because they all represent different parts of town and different points of view,” Chief Operating Officer Brett Bell.
The first event and grand opening celebration are scheduled for Feb. 2022.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.