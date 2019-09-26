Thursday: Record-Heat Likely, Again, by Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mild and mostly clear this morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s around the metro and along the coast; a bit cooler further inland. It’s dry, but patchy fog may have you slowing your speed in a few spots during the morning commute. Fog dissipates before 9 a.m.
Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures warm into the lower 90s at noon and peak in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Savannah may break a record high temperature. Today’s record high temperature in Savannah is 95°.
The forecast remains mostly dry through the afternoon. Temps cool back into the 80s, then 70s, this evening under a mostly clear sky.
The forecast remains unseasonably warm and mostly dry through the coming-weekend and into early next week. A more significant cool down is possible NEXT weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.