Tigers out to prove everyone wrong

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When the SIAC preaseason polls were released over the summer, Savannah State found themselves picked to finish dead last in the East division.
Two months later, the Tigers are 1-0 in conference play after a win over Benedict in the Augusta Classic and one yard from being 3-0 on the season.
Despite that early success, Savannah State hasn’t forgotten those preseason predictions. In fact, head coach Shawn Quinn is making sure his team is constantly reminded of what the outside world believes them to be.
“We’re still the worst team in the conference, so we have to prove every week to everyone that we’re not,” says running back D’Angelo Durham. "Coach Quinn makes sure we hear it every day, and it gives us a little extra drive during practice.
It’s very clear Durham doesn’t believe the statement about where the Tigers stand, but head coach Shawn Quinn isn’t afraid to lay it in thick when he brings it up.
“We’re the least talented team in the league, with the least ability and the least athletic guys,” Quinn says, fighting back a smile. “We know everyone else is more talented than us, so we just have to play hard.”
The sheepish smile eventually breaks out across Quinn’s face, the head coach unable to hold it in any longer.
Quinn hopes that smile will only grow after the Tigers take on Morehouse Saturday afternoon. It’ll be the second of five straight games away from T.A. Wright Stadium.
