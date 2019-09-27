Above average heat continues this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’ll be mostly sunny and hot today; temperatures warm to near 90° at noon and peak in the mid-90s in most spots between 2 and 4 p.m. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon.
The forecast remains warm to hot and mostly dry through the weekend. It’ll be great for pool and beach plans. Warm weather sticks around into next week ahead of a stronger – potential – cold front next weekend.
Tropics:
Karen is a disorganized Tropical Depression with max sustained with at 35 miles per hour. It will turn to the west over the weekend, but will continue to be a weak system. There are no impacts expected to the United States over the next five days.
Lorenzo is a major Category 4 Hurricane with max sustained wind at 140 miles per hour. This storm will remain over water over the next few days and will slowly weaken as it heads toward the northern Atlantic Ocean.
