Annual Pro Rodeo kicks off Friday at Ottawa Farms in Bloomingdale

The T-T Rodeo Company is once again bringing the rodeo back to Ottawa Farms. Professional cowboys and cowgirls will come from all over the United States, Canada, and Australia to compete Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28 to earn their spot at the International Professional Rodeo Association’s International Finals Rodeo 50th Anniversary competition in Oklahoma City January 18 -20, 2020. They will compete in all eight events of rodeo: bareback and saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, tie-down roping, team calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, and bull riding.