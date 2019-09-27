Annual Pro Rodeo kicks off Friday at Ottawa Farms in Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - The 7th annual Bloomingdale Pro Rodeo at Ottawa Farms kicks off on Friday, and it’s always a lot of fun.
The T-T Rodeo Company is once again bringing the rodeo back to Ottawa Farms. Professional cowboys and cowgirls will come from all over the United States, Canada, and Australia to compete Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28 to earn their spot at the International Professional Rodeo Association’s International Finals Rodeo 50th Anniversary competition in Oklahoma City January 18 -20, 2020. They will compete in all eight events of rodeo: bareback and saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, tie-down roping, team calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, and bull riding.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m., a special presentation from Pegasus Riding Academy begins at 7:10 p.m., and rodeo competition will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the gate. Children 5 and under are free.
