Bluffton math teacher named Beaufort County ‘Teacher of the Year’

BEAUFORT COUNTY S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District named its ‘teacher of the year’ on Friday.
The ceremony honored the teachers of the year from every school in the county, but chose one as the best of the best.
A math teacher at Bluffton High School has the honor of calling herself ‘teacher of the year’ for the entire district.
Out of dozens of top teachers, only five were chosen as candidates for the District Teacher of the Year.
“We know that today we are here, and we really represent all the great teachers that we have in Beaufort County," said Dr. Frank Rodriguez, Beaufort County Superintendent.
When Michelle Gordon was named, you could see her light up. It was an emotional day, as Gordon not only received the award, but also a $5,000 check.
After the ceremony, she only felt more love as she was greeted at her school by a parade and the drum line, celebrating her win.
She said in her speech that being a teacher was a lifestyle. She tells us this award is not just something for her to be proud of, but for her students to be as well.
“This award is recognizing teachers for the work they do, but we can’t do anything without them," Gordon said of her students. "Every day, they inspire me; with their smiles that they enter a room with, or the lessons they are teaching me, sharing their experiences, sharing with their day. Every time I see them and they have an ‘aha’ moment, and they’ve learned something new, it brings me joy.”
From their reaction, you could tell her students were proud.
After the ceremony and parade, Michelle was given the day off. When we asked her what her plans were, she told us she was going to her son’s school to deliver the good news in person.
