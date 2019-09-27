Dancing with Savannah Stars event benefits CASA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The annual Dancing with Savannah Stars event was Thursday night.
The event raised money for Savannah-Chatham CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates.
CASA recruits and trains volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children in the foster-care system who have experienced abuse and neglect.
"Tonight is very, very important because 30 to 35 percent of our total budget for the year comes from tonight's event. So, it's very, very important to us,” CASA Board Chair Jerry Rooney said.
Right now, there are over 500 children in the foster care system in Savannah.
You can still donate to the cause by going to clicking here.
