Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 9-27-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will dissipate tonight. High pressure builds in Saturday into next week. This will keep us hot and our rain chances low.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, west of I-95 through 10pm. Daybreak temps 68-75.
Saturday and Sunday will see and more sun than clouds with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs 85-94.
Monday through Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
The tropics are quieting down a little with a 2 named tropical systems.
Tropical Depression Karen is encountering lots of wind shear and is forecast to become non tropical this weekend.
Hurricane Lorenzo is still a cat 4 with winds of 140mph. Lorenzo will remain in the far eastern Atlantic and begin to weaken as it moves northward.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.