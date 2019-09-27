Feds: Woman ran prostitution ring from SC home, used women in country illegally for sex work

The woman was interviewed by federal agents, and she stated that she had been smuggled into the US from Mexico through Laredo, Texas in Feb. 2018. She said she was introduced to an unidentified man in Atlanta who was involved in driving girls around for prostitution-related activities. She claimed the man was responsible for bringing her to South Carolina. She detailed how Zavaleta-Perez would giver her rides around the area to meet with customers, but she denied committing the sexual acts under obligation or force. Zavaleta-Perez told authorities the woman had been with approximately 45 clients since she arrived in Goose Creek.