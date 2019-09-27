FRIDAY: Early August Temperatures in Late September

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under just a couple clouds, it’s warm and muggy this morning; especially closer to the coastline. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s across the Metro.
Some patchy dense fog can’t be ruled out through the morning commute.
It’ll be mostly sunny and hot today; temperatures warm to near 90° at noon and peak in the mid-90s in most spots between 2 and 4 p.m. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon.
The forecast remains warm to hot and mostly dry through the weekend. It’ll be great for pool and beach plans. Warm weather sticks around into next week ahead of a stronger – potential – cold front next weekend.
