Legendary Georgia coach, athletic director Dooley named 2019 SEC Legend

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - Former University of Georgia head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley was among those selected for the 2019 Southeastern Conference Football Legends class.
The class will be honored at the 2019 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions” December 6-7 in Atlanta, Ga. and recognized prior to the SEC Football Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In Dooley’s 25 years as a head football coach, he guided the Bulldogs to a career record of 201-77-10, becoming only the ninth coach in NCAA Division I history to win over 200 games. The Bulldogs won the 1980 national championship and six SEC titles under his direction. He took his teams to 20 Bowl games and coached a Heisman Trophy winner (Herschel Walker, 1982).
Under his watch as athletic director (1979-2004), Georgia teams won 23 national championships, 78 SEC team championships and numerous individual national titles in both men’s and women’s sports.
In recognition of his achievements, the field at Sanford Stadium was named in his honor this season when the team hosted Murray State.
