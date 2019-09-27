Legendary Georgia coach, athletic director Dooley named 2019 SEC Legend

In Dooley’s 25 years as a head football coach, he guided the Bulldogs to a career record of 201-77-10, becoming only the ninth coach in NCAA Division I history to win over 200 games. The Bulldogs won the 1980 national championship and six SEC titles under his direction. He took his teams to 20 Bowl games and coached a Heisman Trophy winner (Herschel Walker, 1982).