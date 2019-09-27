Meeting held in Savannah about possible creation of archaeology ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah hosted a meeting Thursday to discuss the formation of an archaeology ordinance.
The city has approved ordinances to protect the National Historic Landmark District and historic districts during development since the 1970's.
One feature not included in any of these regulations is an archaeology ordinance. The ordinance would give the community resources to understand the city's diverse history.
WTOC spoke with one resident about what she'd like to see come out of Thursday's meeting.
"Support from the city to actually move ahead. And when they are doing restorations or new buildings, particularly in the historic district, let's have a chance to look at what’s underneath before it gets buried again,” Gale Steves said.
You may remember back in March we told you about a colonial cemetery that was discovered on White Bluff Road while crews were preparing to build an O’Reilly Auto Parts. An archeology ordinance would be able to protect sites like that to make sure history isn’t destroyed.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.