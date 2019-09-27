Nurse practitioner wins annual James R. Lientz Humanitarian award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler held the 27th annual James R Lientz Humanitarian award ceremony on Thursday.
Carol Barbee, a nurse practitioner, received this year's award. Barbee has worked at the hospital for nearly 35 years.
The coworkers who nominated her say she is a team player who thinks of others and always displays grace under pressure.
"For me personally, I love what I do, and I love working with our co-workers and their families. I love working with those persons that I serve in our community and all of the company that I meet,” Barbee said.
Barbee was among 71 co-workers nominated for the award.
She received a $3,000 check, a cafeteria pass, a parking pass, a St. Joseph's Candler watch, a massage certificate, and the prestigious Lientz Pin.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.