‘Today would’ve been 17 years sober’: Sister Hazel lead vocalist talks about his path back to recovery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The rock band Sister Hazel is in Columbia to perform at the Rock for Recovery concert to benefit the LRADAC Foundation.
The LRADAC Foundation works to make recovery and treatment accessible for families who are considering treatment for alcohol or drug misuse. Many cannot afford the staggering costs, according to the foundation, and the journey to recovery then becomes isolating and difficult.
Gainesville native and Sister Hazel lead vocalist, Ken Block, knows the struggles of recovery all too well. The day of Rock for Recovery would’ve marked 17 years of sobriety for Block, who said he relapsed after 16 years. The past year has been a reboot and he said he is neck-deep in his recovery now.
September is National Recovery Month. For more on how you can give to supporting families who need help with recovery, check out the LRADAC Foundation page.
