United Way, Publix team up to give school supplies to more than 30 area schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students and teachers in Chatham County will be getting some new supplies on Friday.
The United Way of the Coastal Empire is giving away supplies to more than 30 area schools. They’ve teamed up with Publix Super Markets, who donated five pallets of school supplies.
It has been about nine weeks since Savannah-Chatham Schools started the school year, and the United Way says that’s about when the first round of supplies starts to run low. They say the need for school supplies exists all year long.
"Most parents have enough to get their kids started, but about now, teachers are asking who is running out of supplies. This isn't enough to complete the school year, but this will get them over the hump because most of the time it’s the teachers digging into their own pockets to help students who need it," said Toby Moreau, Board Chair, United Way of the Coastal Empire.
Teachers and school staff will pick up the supplies Friday morning. The school supplies will be given to students and teachers across all grade levels.
