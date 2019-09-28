End Zone: High school football scores for Friday, Sept. 27

High school football games in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019:
- Brunswick 29 vs. New Hampstead 19
- Richmond Hill 23 vs. Liberty County 31
- Savannah 7 vs. Benedictine 58
- Metter 14 vs. Toombs County 3
- May River 49 vs. Burke 0
- Hilton Head Island 41 vs. Christ Church Episcopal 0
- Bethesda 77 vs. Charleston Collegiate 16
- West Laurens 21 vs. Statesboro 7
- Long County 0 vs. Bradwell 34
- Screven County 34 vs. Laney 6
- Memorial Day 0 vs. Edmund Burke 50
