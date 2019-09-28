End Zone: High school football scores for Friday, Sept. 27

September 27, 2019 at 10:32 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 10:59 PM

High school football games in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019:

  • Brunswick 29 vs. New Hampstead 19
  • Richmond Hill 23 vs. Liberty County 31
  • Savannah 7 vs. Benedictine 58
  • Metter 14 vs. Toombs County 3
  • May River 49 vs. Burke 0
  • Hilton Head Island 41 vs. Christ Church Episcopal 0
  • Bethesda 77 vs. Charleston Collegiate 16
  • West Laurens 21 vs. Statesboro 7
  • Long County 0 vs. Bradwell 34
  • Screven County 34 vs. Laney 6
  • Memorial Day 0 vs. Edmund Burke 50

