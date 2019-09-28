Hot for now, but cooler air is in sight

What fog develops will lift by about 9 a.m. leading to mostly sunny skies the rest of the day. Highs top out in the low to mid 90s inland and upper 80s at the beaches. There is a high risk for rip currents this weekend, so be careful if you plan on being near the water. A weak front will move in on Monday, but we won't feet a drop off in temperatures. There is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and on Tuesday afternoon.