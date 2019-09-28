Hot for now, but cooler air is in sight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our sky remains clear on Saturday afternoon into the evening as temperatures fall from the 80s to the upper 70s just after sunset with a southeasterly breeze.
Tybee Island Tides: 9.4′ 9:17PM | -0.4′ 3:39AM | 9.2′ 9:49PM
A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 7 to 10 this evening. The high tide at the Fort Pulaski river gauge is expected to reach 9.4' around 9:17 p.m. which would be in the minor flood stage.
Temperatures only fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s early Sunday morning. Patchy fog will develop overnight, so give yourself a few extra minutes to get where you are going if you are up early Sunday.
What fog develops will lift by about 9 a.m. leading to mostly sunny skies the rest of the day. Highs top out in the low to mid 90s inland and upper 80s at the beaches. There is a high risk for rip currents this weekend, so be careful if you plan on being near the water. A weak front will move in on Monday, but we won't feet a drop off in temperatures. There is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and on Tuesday afternoon.
Highs drop from the lower 90s for the first part of the week to the 80s on Wednesday ahead of out next front at the end of the week. This could bring another round of "fall-like" weather our way next weekend.
Tropics:
The tropics are relatively inactive, but there is still a major hurricane in the Atlantic. Lorenzo has once again strengthened into a Category 4 Hurricane with max sustained wind at 130 miles per hour. This storm will turn toward the northeast on Sunday as it picks up speed nearing the Azores on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.