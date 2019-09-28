Hundreds participate in Alzheimer’s walk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around 700 people showed up in downtown Savannah Saturday for the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The morning kicked off with a small ceremony in Ellis Square to honor those who have been impacted by the growing disease.
U.S. Congressman Buddy Carter also spoke about the ongoing efforts in Washington, D.C., to fight Alzheimer’s disease.
After the ceremony, participants walked through a part of downtown. All particpants were encouraged to hold pinwheel flowers during the walk Each color had a different meaning, whether it was meant for those fighting the disease themselves or their supporters.
Esther Combs has participated in the walk before. She lost her mother to Alzheimer’s. Now, her father is battling the disease, but Combs say she has hope for a cure.
“I don’t think it’s going to happen before my dad. But I have hope. I wish there was maybe more help for those who are taking care of those with dementia. It’s hard and not everyone can do it. I was lucky enough that I was able to do it,” Combs said.
The walk was free, but participants were encourgaed to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.
The group, Rusty’s Regulators, raised the most money in Savannah. Through fundraisers, like bingo and Easter egg hunts. the group raised more than $13,000.
“It really means fighting for my grandfather who was diagnosed 13 years ago with Alzheimer’s and helping to find a cure for the people like him," Maddy Learman said.
So far, Savannah’s walk has raised around $80,000.
Bluffton and Statesboro will hold their annual walks next month.
