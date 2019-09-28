Two from Chatham Co. dead after chase in central Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Four people that were killed in a crash on Friday have been identified.
The chase began in Monroe County when the suspect fled after a traffic stop was initiated.
A Butts County deputy gave pursuit after spotting the vehicle but also lost sight of the car that was traveling speeds above 100 mph. That deputy came upon the scene of the wreck shortly after.
Two were from the Chatham County area. 25-year-old Ebony Young of Savannah and 26-year-old Sukquawn Hayes of Garden City were killed in the fleeing vehicle.
The victims inside of the truck were 72-year-old Judy Martin and 76-year-old Sandra Bowden. Both were from Covington.
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says the chase started in Monroe County. The driver refused to stop for a deputy on Interstate 75.
The Sheriff posted more details the Butts County Sheriff Facebook page.
