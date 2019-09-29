Burton family displaced in string of “devastating fires”

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) -Fires in the Lowcountry have displaced a third family in as little as two weeks. Burton Fire officials are calling it a string of devastating fires.
Firefighters with the Burton Fire District and the MCAS Beaufort Fire Department arrived at a house fire on Shanklin Road Sunday morning around 6 a.m. Initial reports claimed that people were trapped inside.
Smoke and flames were pouring out of the roof when firefighters arrived. Deputies with Beaufort County rescued a man from one of the windows. Firefighters cleared the building, finding no one else inside.
Crews quickly gained control over the flames, which took over an hour to extinguish due to several challenges: the flames burned through the roof, spreading rapidly throughout the insulation, and a power line had broken free, actively arcing against the home. This prevented firefighters from accessing certain areas.
Two men were in the home, with one taken to the hospital with respiratory issues. The victims of the fire said that the home did not have any working smoke detectors.
The cause of the fire has been found to be electrical issues.
