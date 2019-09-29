Glynn Co. man fatally shot while hunting

GLYNN CO., Ga. (WTOC) -A Glynn County man is dead after he was allegedly mistaken for deer while he was hunting on Saturday.
Police arrived to a wooded portion of the Myers Hill Road area to find a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim, identified as Bobby Lane, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
An investigation found that Lane was shot by another man who claims to have mistaken him for a deer. The two men knew each other. Upon realizing he had shot Lane, the man helped transport him to a nearby gas station to meet with EMS.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating.
