Recipes: Adult Tailgating with Libbie Summers

(earthy charred corn, grilled green tomato tang, charred jalapeno kick, salty cotija cheese finish)
Serves 8-10
What you need:
- 4 ears freshly shucked corn
- 1 green tomato, sliced into ½-inch slices
- ½ jalapeno, sliced longwise and seeds removed if you can’t handle the heat
- 1 lime, cut in half 1 tablespoon canola or olive oil
- 1/3 cup roughly chopped cilantro
- ½ cup crumbled cotija cheese Flake sea salt
- Coarsely ground black pepper
What to do: Heat outdoor grill or indoor grill pan to high heat. Place corn, green tomato slices, jalapeno and lime halves (cut side down) on the grill. Grill until corn is charred and grill marks are dark on the green tomatoes, jalapeno and lime halves. Remove from heat and allow to cool enough to handle.
Cut kernels from cobs of corn. Roughly chop green tomatoes. Dice jalapeno.
In a medium mixing bowl. Gently stir together the corn, tomatoes, jalapeno, juice from charred lime, oil cilantro, and cheese. Salt and pepper to taste.
(like a salad but made small to top a fancy hot dog) serves 8-10
What you need:
- 1 1/2 cups chopped grape tomatoes
- 1 cup mozzarella ciliegine cheese, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 heaping tablespoon chopped basil, plus more small leaves for any garnish needed
- 2 tablespoons olive oil Splash of balsamic vinegar, plus more for last-minute splash if desired
- Flake sea salt
- Coarsely ground black pepper
- Splash of balsamic vinegar, plus more for last-minute splash if desired
What to do: In a medium mixing bowl, stir together tomatoes, cheese, garlic, basil, olive oil and vinegar. Salt and pepper to taste.
(crescent roll dough, organic meat stuffer, cheese, sweet and vicious chutney dip) Serves
What to you need:
- 1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent roll dough
- ½ cup Monterey Jack cheese
- 8 organic chicken and apple chicken sausages, or your favorite chicken sausage flavors (we used Applegate organics)
- GRILLED 1 egg lightly beaten together with 1 tablespoon water
- Yum Yum Smile Shop Everything Bagel Mix (optional)
- ½ cup prepared chutney (we used Major Grey’s)
- ½ cup Dijon mustard
What to do:
Preheat oven to 375ºF.
Separate crescent dough into triangles. Working with one triangle at a time, sprinkle a small amount of cheese over dough and press lightly into dough. Place one cooled grilled sausage at the wide end of the triangle and roll-up. Place on a parchment-lined or ungreased baking sheet. Repeat with remaining sausages.
Brush egg wash over rolls and sprinkle with Everything Bagel Mix if desired. Bake until golden brown (about 12-15 minutes).
While rolls are baking, in a small bowl, stir together chutney and mustard. Set aside.
To Serve: Cut Rolls in half and serve with Dijon Chutney on the side for dipping.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.